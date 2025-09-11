Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden ‘welcome’ first child together

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have reportedly “welcomed” their first child together.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the pair could be seen looking loved up as they walked through London with a baby stroller.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that Netflix’s production of Pride and Prejudice, starring Jack, was looking for stand-ins for the actor as he took paternity leave.

A source on set told the Daily Mail: “It is such lovely news that Jack has become a father, and nobody would ever have an issue with him taking paternity leave.”

“But the show must go on, and that means the producers have had to keep on filming, and that has meant they have had to have some stand-ins for Mr Darcy,” the source continued.

“So it has been a case of lookalikes for Jack so that there is no disruption.”

After stepping out at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2026 Show in France in May, many were left suspecting that the actress was pregnant after she styled a baby bump.

Soon after, a source close to the couple confirmed the news with the Irish Independent and revealed that both Saoirse and Jack are “thrilled.”

In early 2024, the 30-year-old married her co-star Jack Lowden from Mary Queen of Scots in Scotland.

The intimate wedding only included a handful of the couple’s friends, all sworn to secrecy and was a low-key affair at the registrar’s office located at the City Chambers.

Their wedding was confirmed when it was noted that the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages had recorded that Saoirse Una Ronan married Jack Andrew Lowden at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office.

The actress often chooses not to speak about her private life, and the couple has gone to great lengths to ensure that details of their romance are kept secret.

However, speaking previously to British Vogue, about wanting children, Saoirse said: “I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid.”

“I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”

Saoirse and her husband, Jack, were first romantically linked in 2018 during the filming of Mary Queen of Scots.

Saoirse played Mary in the historical film, and Jack played Darnley, Mary’s second husband.