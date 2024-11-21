Saoirse Ronan admits she was ‘anxious’ about her viral Graham Norton interview airing: ‘I was so in my head about it’

Saoirse Ronan has admitted she was “anxious” about her viral interview on The Graham Norton Show airing.

The Irish actress has confessed she was “so in my head about it”, and confided in Paul Mescal when they went for a drink after filming the episode.

During the show, which aired last month, Saoirse sat on the couch alongside fellow Irish star Paul, as well as Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne.

When the conversation turned to the lads joking about defending themselves if they were attacked, the Carlow native interrupted with a sobering remark which left them in silence.

Eddie was discussing his latest TV series, The Day of the Jackal, and spoke about learning self-defence as part of his training for the role.

He jokingly mentioned being taught how to use his mobile phone as a weapon if he was attacked.

Paul added that he would never think of using his phone as a weapon – as the other men laughed too.

He said: “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone’.”

Following that comment, Saoirse interrupted with a brutally honest remark: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

The other men on the couch were left silent, when the actress added: “Am I right ladies?”

Saoirse was then met with a round of applause from the audience.

The clip has since gone viral on the internet, with many praising the Irish star for being so spot on about the everyday realities of women.

Speaking on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast this week, Saoirse confessed she didn’t expect the interview to go so viral.

She said: “I didn’t expect this sort of reaction, I am incredibly refreshed and proud. I think we can do it in a calm manner. We have to keep it in context, the lads didn’t hear my comments and then say, what are you talking about? They were [humbled].”

Saoirse admitted she was concerned she had come across terribly in the interview, and later confided in her former Foe co-star Paul.

She said: “Most of the show is there but it is edited. I came away from filming it, Paul and I went for a drink afterwards, and I was so in my head about it.

“I was like, ‘I thought I was s***e on that tonight’. I forgot everything that had been said. Maybe two days later once it had aired, I was anxious about it airing, then my best mate said, everyone’s contacting me about the phone comment.

“I’m very grateful for one comment that I’ve made to have started a conversation that absolutely needs to be had.”

“I think I had a moment, being honest, where I felt bad. Then I thought, no, no, mustn’t do that,” she continued.

“Because that’s the kind of conversation that I would have with my female friends and my male friends, one of which being Paul Mescal.

“The women in my life are very vocal about their experiences. I’ve never really shied away from that.”

This comes after Paul recently praised Saoirse for being so “spot on” with her comment.

Appearing on The Late Late Show earlier this month, the Irish actor was asked if he was surprised by the reaction to the interview.

“No, I don’t believe we were surprised, because you’re like, as you said, you’re on a talk show like this, and you’re kind of just talking,” he said.

“But I’m not surprised that the message received as much attention that it got, because it’s massively important and I’m sure you’ve had Saoirse on the show, like, she’s… quite often, more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room.

“But I think she… was spot on, hit the nail on the head, and it’s also good that … messages like that are kind of gaining traction, like that’s a conversation that we should absolutely be having on a daily basis.”