Saoirse Monica-Jackson reunites with Derry Girls co-star at her hen party

Saoirse Monica-Jackson has reunited with a certain one of her Derry Girls co-stars at her hen party in Montreux, Switzerland.

The actress celebrated with her nearest and dearest ahead of her wedding to Scottish DJ Denis Sulta (whose real name is Hector Barbour).

From the array of photos from the weekend shared by Saoirse, fans were quick to spot Jamie-Lee O’Donnell amongst the celebrations.

The 31-year-old penned, “The Best Weekend with the Most Gorgeous people. Im so lucky to have such amazing friends & family […] INCREDIBLE 🥺👰💒💜xxxxxx.”

In one photo, Saoirse posed on a bed with bride-to-be and heart balloons, as she wore all-white with a matching cowboy hat and heart sunglasses.

Another showed her in a beaded white dress and veil at a concert, while another saw her sip a cocktail from a straw with her fiancé’s face on it.

In February of last year, Saoirse revealed her secret engagement to Denis.

The pair went pubic with their romance in September 2021, and taking to Instagram, Saoirse subtly shared their engagement news by re-posting a segment of an interview Denis did with Metal Magazine.

In the interview, Denis was asked to share his best memory of 2023, and he replied: “The day I proposed to my fiancee Saoirse.”

Saoirse added a happy crying face emoji, and a GIF of three hearts.