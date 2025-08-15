Saoirse-Monica Jackson marries partner Denis Sulta in Celtic ceremony

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has married her partner Denis Sulta in a Celtic ceremony, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

In February last year, the actress revealed that she was engaged to the Scottish DJ, whose real name is Hector Barbour.

Taking place at the Dromquinna Manor, on the outskirts of Kenmare in Kerry, it was important for both of them to celebrate their heritage.

Speaking with British Vogue, the Derry Girls star explained that they initially planed on getting married abroad to ensure an outdoor party.

“Once we’d decided to do it at home, we started praying to our grannies, aunties, the saints and Sinéad O’Connor for nice weather,” joked Saoirse.

The big day was organised mostly by Tara Fay, but the newly-weds had their own vision – “We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it.”

As well as the venue, they had Irish music, an Irish storyteller, Guinness on tap along with many of the male attendees in Kilts.

The actress explained that there were two reference points for her dress: a Dior design she’d seen on the runway and an Annie’s Ibiza look worn by Zendaya.

Saoirse asked Annie to put together her dream dress, while adding lace and puff sleeves, and making the corset a little higher at the back.

The 31-year-old also explained that it was important to her to honour both her and Hector’s mothers’ dresses; while adding Celtic design brooches.

As for glam, Saoirse described her brief as being, “Celtic warrior princess.”

“I don’t wear a lot of make-up, so I didn’t want anything too over the top. For the hair, my hairstylist Tim Havern actually had these amazing extensions made, which were sort of regal and pagan. Both Tim and my make-up artist Robyn Wheeler nailed the brief.”

Hector also took inspiration from his family for his look, and said, “I remember seeing a photo of my dad with the Glengarry hat with feathers in it on his own wedding day.”

“I thought he looked so cool, so I took inspiration from that and added my own spin on it.”

https://www.storyofeve.com/