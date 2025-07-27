Sanam Harrinanan enjoys Love Island-themed hen do as she prepares to marry fellow Islander Kai Fagan

Sanam Harrinanan enjoyed a Love Island-themed hen do as she prepares to marry fellow Islander Kai Fagan.

The couple won the second, and ultimately last, winter series of Love Island in March 2023.

The couple also made history as Sanam was the first Casa Amor bombshell to win the series.

With just days to go before her wedding, Sanam celebrated in Love Island fashion with her girlfriends.

Her friends went all out for the occasion, decorating their hotel accommodation with brilliant Love Island-themed decorations.

Every guest sipped bubbly from personalised white plastic champagne cups, with their names printed on them.

The font used on all of the villa’s water bottles was the same for each cup.

In one photo shared to her Instagram, Sanam posed with her friends as they held signs with iconic Love Island phrases on them, such as: “I got a text, bombshell, has fanny flutters and headed to the hideaway.”

The hotel room appeared to also be decorated with island-themed balloons.

In April last year, the pair announced their engagement.

In a sweet post announcing their engagement, Kai can be seen down on one knee while the pair were on a boat ride in Cambridge.

The post was captioned: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan ❤️💍 Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you ❤️.”

Previously, Kai had spoken about why he believes their relationship has lasted longer than other couples from the show.

Kai said: “The difference between Love Island couples and ordinary couples is that there is a lot of pressure on the relationship when you leave the villa.”

“What makes Sanam and I different is that you have to decide what you want more: the fame that comes with the show, or the person you’re in a relationship with.”

“You get invited to parties but we wanted each other more than that lifestyle. We enjoy every moment together and we do things the other person is interested in, too.”