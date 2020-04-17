Samantha Mumba reveals her father has died – in heartbreaking post

The mum-of-one said she has suffered an "immeasurable loss"

Samantha Mumba has announced her father has died – in a heartbreaking post.

The LA-based singer opened up about her painful loss on social media, but admitted her father was quite a private man.

“PETER OMERO MUMBA. I’ve been in two minds about whether to post- as this is so personal and you have always been so private,” the mum-of-one wrote.

“However it doesn’t feel right not acknowledging you and our immeasurable loss,” she continued.

“You were one of one. A deeply intelligent, complicated, intuitive, sarcastic, funny, authentic, shy, observant, protective and proud man. I am forever grateful to have your DNA in my veins,” she added.

“Until we meet again Dad on the other side of the stars✨ Love Unlimited❤️. 26/10/53- 20/3/20.”

Samantha ended the post with the date he died, revealing he sadly passed away on March 20th.

