Samantha Mumba dedicates new song to her late father – months after he passed away

Samantha Mumba dedicates new song to her late father – months after...

Samantha Mumba has dedicated her new song, Process, to her late dad.

The singer’s father, Peter Mumba, sadly passed away back in March at the age of 66.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, the 37-year-old said: “This year is just… for everybody, for so many people on so many different levels but obviously it’s awful…”

“So the song, I think very much so sums up for me, it hopefully sums up how a lot of people are feeling at the moment.”

Samantha, who released another song called ‘Cool’ last month, continued: “I think it’s probably a bit mad to release two different singles two weeks apart but I felt that this song is how I really want to close off the year.”

“And it was important to me personally and hopefully maybe to be uplifting to people as well.”

When asked about her father’s passing, Samantha said: “I’m kind of just not really at the place to talk about [his death] yet if I’m being completely honest.”

“It’s still very fresh for me and my family.”

The singer announced the death of her father in a heartbreaking post on Instagram back in April.

Alongside a series of photos of her dad, Samatha wrote: “I’ve been in two minds about whether to post- as this is so personal and you have always been so private.”

“However it doesn’t feel right not acknowledging you and our immeasurable loss. You were one of one. A deeply intelligent, complicated, intuitive, sarcastic, funny, authentic, shy, protective and prideful man.”

“I am forever grateful to have your DNA in my veins. Until we meet again Dad on the other side of the stars. Love Unlimited 26/10/53- 20/3/20.”