Sam Thompson’s friends ‘concerned’ amid reports he and Zara McDermott are back together

The Made In Chelsea star previously turned down Zara's pleas to rekindle their romance

Sam Thompson’s friends are said to be “concerned” amid reports he and Zara McDermott are back together.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

Zara has been desperately trying to win Sam back since the split, issuing an apology on social media to the Made in Chelsea star and branding Sam the “love of her life”.

Last week, rumours surfaced that the couple have rekindled their romance, with a source now telling new magazine: “Friends are convinced they are back on.”

“They’ve never stopped talking and still follow each other on Instagram. Zara lives out in Essex and whenever she comes to work in London, she seems to see Sam.

“They’ve always been good friends and insisted they never wanted to lose that. But some pals believe it’s a full-on romance again.”

“Friends have had their concerns about Zara,” the source added, “It’s one thing that she cheated but another that she liked the guy’s photos.”

“They worry that history could repeat itself and no one wants Sam hurt.” The insider added that Sam “just can’t walk away from Zara”, despite shutting down Zara’s recent pleas to win him back. Fans were convinced that the couple reunited after both stars posted photos from the same gym in Fulham the same day last week, and they also tagged the same trainer Christopher Barker.