Sam Thompson’s best friend Pete Wicks addresses Zara McDermott’s new relationship with Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson’s best friend Pete Wicks has addressed Zara McDermott’s new relationship with Louis Tomlinson.

The former Love Island star, 28, and the One Direction singer, 33, shocked fans last month when it emerged that they were dating, following Zara’s split from Sam in December.

On Tuesday, the new couple finally confirmed their rumoured romance when they were papped holding hands as they went on a lunch date to Soho Beach House in Malibu.

Speaking on his KISS Breakfast show, which he hosts with Olivia Attwood, Pete insisted he’s “happy” for Zara and Louis, despite his close connection to her ex Sam.

“I know them, I have a slight connection there and you know, I’m happy, I’m happy for them,” Pete said.

“That’s amazing, I’ve seen the pictures they’re walking through a car park, really romantic…

“I’m really struggling not to say anything but it is good gossip. I might tell you some more off air.”

Zara and Louis were spotted out in public this week, amid reports he has introduced the former Islander to his family.

A friend told The Sun: “Zara has already met all the family and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy.”

“It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy,” the source continued.

“They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious so they are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.”

A friend also told the MailOnline that Zara is smitten with the boyband star.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” they said.

“News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended – the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again.”