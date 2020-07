Sam Thompson slams ‘skinny-shamers’ as he defends Zara McDermott’s weight loss

Sam Thompson has slammed ‘skinny-shamers’ for relentless trolling his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The Made In Chelsea star spoke out after Zara admitted she was “confused, sad and upset” over the comments she’s received on social media over her weight loss.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Sam wrote: “Not many things p**s me off but bringing someone down because they are happy with their fitness journey and natural weight loss f**ks with me.”

“How can people see someone lose weight, whilst maintaining a healthy diet and all the while gaining strength (she’s deadlifting 50kg now) how can people see this as a problem?!”

“The fact that people can now be triggered by someone being happy and positive about their healthy natural fitness journey and see that as an attack on young women baffles me. I will never understand it,” he continued.

“If promoting being fit and healthy in body and mind is now seen as harmful to young people then please stop the world… I want to get off. I for one couldn’t be more proud of you and how far you’ve come Zara. I love you.”

Sam shared a statement on Instagram after Zara hit back at trolls on her @ADayWithZara Instagram page, which she created to document her fitness journey.

In a lengthy post, Zara explained that she had to delete a photo of herself in a bikini, after receiving cruel comments about her shrinking frame.

Posting a photo of herself eating pasta, the former Love Island star wrote: “Earlier on I posted a pic of myself in the mirror. My abs were looking great, I looked strong, I have been working super hard in the gym…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Day With Zara (@adaywithzara) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

“I feel amazing, and I’m having an amazing holiday. I have been eating pretty healthy, getting my 5 a day every day, just feeling all around great…”

“This time last year I was being relentlessly trolled online for being too fat. And if I’m honest, it was a huge catalyst for me taking a look at myself.”

“The positive being that I changed my lifestyle for the better and turned it into a positive, when I could easily have felt down and depressed about those comments,” she continued.

“That’s just the kind of person I am. On my journey to getting to where I am now, I never starve myself, in fact I post most of what I eat on this page and I love cooking!! I LOVE giving people healthy meal ideas.”

“However I saw some comments saying my body now is too slim. I never thought those kinds of comments could hurt me, but if I’m honest they hurt me more than the fat shaming comments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Day With Zara (@adaywithzara) on Jun 17, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

“Why? Because I have worked so hard to get to where I am, I have spent so much time changing my lifestyle and focusing on being healthier.”

Zara explained: “I can now walk up a hill without feeling out of breath, I can run down the road and feel absolutely fine, my mental health has never been better. But now, every time I post a pic of my body, I get shamed. So what do I do?”

“In a society where bodies are plastered around every social media page, do I now have to hide mine? Even though I feel more confident than ever? Why? Do I need to put on weight and become unhealthy again so people don’t bully me online?”

“Do I need to change? I’m feeling down, confused, sad and upset. I want to be able to show my body, my results, my hard work, just like most other people do online, and not feel panicked and insecure about what people will say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Day With Zara (@adaywithzara) on May 25, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

“Oddly, I feel like I was praised more online when I was bigger, however I was unhealthy then, so what is the right thing to do in this society we live in?”

“I am HEALTHY, HAPPY, I am a healthy BMI (actually in the mid range for someone my age and height). I don’t want to hide away and start feeling unconfident again, but I also don’t ever want to upset anyone! Advice please,” she added.

Zara then reposted the image she was initially criticised for sharing, and wrote: “Reposting this because I am so proud of myself and where I have got to…

“It hasn’t been an overnight fix, it’s taken me a whole year to get here, mentally and physically. I am PROUD.”