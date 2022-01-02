Sam Thompson says ‘nearly losing’ his sister Louise was ‘one of the toughest things’ he’s ever had to deal with

Sam Thompson has said “nearly losing” his sister Louise was “one of the toughest things” he’s ever had to deal with.

In November, the Made In Chelsea star almost died giving birth to her son Leo, and she spent five weeks in hospital recovering from serious complications.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Sam shared a sweet photo with his older sister, as he reflected on the highs and lows of 2021.

The 29-year-old, who is dating Zara McDermott, wrote: “2021 has been a year of many highs and many lows. But nearly losing my sister was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with.”

“The hardest situations teach the biggest lessons, and I learnt to never take any day for granted ever again. To see all the pain she has suffered, and all the setbacks she has faced, and to see her still smiling at the end of it just shows how incredible of a woman she is.”

“Just to see you put on a dress for the first time in months is everything I could have asked for and more. I am so grateful for you and your strength @louise.thompson and I promise 2022 will be your year!! And I will be there to piss you off every step of the way ❤️”

Louise commented on the post: “Bless you, bless my whole family. Sorry for the perpetual turmoil, hopefully I will be back to old Louise soon.”

The 31-year-old announced the birth of her son last month, writing: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.”

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU. Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.”

She continued: “We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life (certainly easier said than done when you’re stuck in mental and/or physical purgatory or dealing with serious illness, depression or the fear of the unknown), but if you DO have the capacity, then try and cling onto any nuggets of good… and please please please be grateful for good health.”

“The hard truth is that you don’t know how lucky you are to have it until it’s too late. The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.”

“It’s not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones. (Sometimes living hour by hour is your only option).”

“I want to finish with some happy news 🗞… I have been given the green light and been discharged from hospital which means that i’m able to recover from the comfort of my own home for Christmas.”

“For the first time in a month I actually see a future where I get to live peacefully on this earth with my son. I can’t wait to start our new journey together as a family of 3 and to start bonding little baby Leo.”

“A massive thank you to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. It is working. More thank yous to follow. I’m too overwhelmed and a bit scared right now but I did want to send a prayer out to anyone who is also suffering and who might need love too.”

“Life can be cruel and Christmas can be hard. It’s a good time to remember those less fortunate… there are a lot of them. I’ve seen it,” Louise concluded the post.