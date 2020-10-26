Sam Thompson reveals why he deleted video mocking ex Zara McDermott

The Made In Chelsea star poked fun at his ex's apology as they dramatically split

Sam Thompson has revealed why he deleted the video of him mocking Zara McDermott.

In this clip, Sam mimed along to the audio of Zara begging him for forgiveness on last week’s episode of Made In Chelsea, which saw the couple dramatically split after Sam discovered Zara had been unfaithful.

As Zara’s voice pleaded: “You can do it!”, Sam tried to force down a family sized meal Nando’s meal to himself, responding: “I can’t do it!”

He captioned the since-deleted post: “When the Nando’s family platter defeats you. If I can’t laugh at my uncomfortable moments then there’s nothing left to do but cry ”.

HOW HAS SAM DONE THIS💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 if I was Zara I’d have to laugh😭 pic.twitter.com/LLQIEnVMoA — bry (@BryonyLoft) October 25, 2020

Taking to his Instagram Stories to explain why he deleted the post, Sam told his followers: “I just wanted to address the video that I took down last night.

“I found it quite funny, I think 99.9% of you guys found it quite funny, but to the 0.1% I’d just like to say that I did have Zara’s full permission to post that. I showed it to her prior, she understood the context of it.

“She understood that it’s actually me taking the p*ss out of myself and the fact that Made In Chelsea has literally been there through every high and every low of my entire life, and how mad it is that you can literally take a clip like that and put your own spin on it.”

“It’s trending on TikTok, someone else has done it and I find it hilarious – and slightly terrifying,” he admitted.

“But she was on board with it. She understood it. I would never post anything without running it by her, regardless of the fact that we’re not together.

“It was in no way meant to be revenge or anything like that, she got that. Maybe in a few months, I’ll post it again and the humour can be seen by all – maybe not I don’t know.”

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

Their split played out on Made In Chelsea, which saw an emotional Zara beg Sam for forgiveness, pleading: “Please, stop, please. Please don’t leave me.”

Sam responded: “Zara it’s just for me, I can’t do it”, with Zara refusing to give up, insisting: “You can do it, you can do it. You can! Please I don’t want to throw this away. I genuinely believe with my whole heart we can get through this. I really do.”