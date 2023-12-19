Sam Thompson reveals he almost QUIT I’m A Celeb after just one day in the jungle

Sam Thompson has revealed that he almost quit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after just one day in the Australian jungle.

The former Made In Chelsea star was recently crowned King of the jungle, beating out boxer Tony Bellew who placed second.

The 31-year-old flew from Australia’s Gold Coast and landed at London’s Heathrow Airport last week, where he was reunited with girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

Sam has since done multiple interviews opening up about his time in the jungle and has finally returned to his podcast, Staying Relevant, which he hosts alongside BFF Pete Wicks.

On the podcast, the star who suffers from ADHD, revealed that he suffered from a panic attack on the first day.

Sam said: “So on the first day when we go in, I had a panic attack. And I went in really guns blazing, I was so excited.”

“I was like ‘oh my god everyone’s here’, like energy through the roof and then suddenly it hit me what we were doing and I literally sat on my bed and went ‘oh my god’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Staying Relevant (@stayingrelevantpodcast)



He continued: “My heart was going really quick and I was sweating and I really wanted to be sick, and I went ‘I’m either really ill and I’m going to have to see the medic day one, and I’m going to be like you might have to pull me out’, he said, unable to finish his sentence.”

“I had a full-blown panic attack on the first day, and people were coming up to me and asking ‘why are you being so quiet’ and I was like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on’.”

“It took me a bit of time to acclimatise because I was so overwhelmed with the whole experience. It’s a really weird experience when you first get in there, really, really weird, but everyone is so nice.”

This comes after fans of This Morning called for the star to become the show’s permanent host as he was reunited with his I’m A Celeb co-star, Josie Gibson.

The reality TV star was interviewed on the show, alongside Strictly Come Dancing winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, on Monday morning.

One user wrote: “We need Sam for spin to win every day now that’s what I’m talking about.”

Another said: “Sam to host This Morning with Josie.”