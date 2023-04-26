Sam Thompson responds to claims he’s ‘fallen out’ with Jamie Laing after wedding snub

Sam Thompson has responded to claims he’s “fallen out” with Jamie Laing, after he didn’t receive an invite to his London wedding.

The 34-year-old and his now-wife Sophie Habboo officially tied the knot at a registry office in London earlier this month, ahead of their lavish wedding in Seville, Spain in May.

The couple were joined by a small group of family and friends for the occasion, but some well-known faces were missing from occasion – including Sam.

The 30-year-old, who appeared on Made In Chelsea with Jamie, made the revelation on his Staying Relevant podcast with Pete Wicks.

After admitting he wasn’t invited on Jamie’s stag do, Pete cheekily asked, “How was the wedding?” prompting Sam to say, “See this is the thing…”

Pete then said: “No, how was it because we’ve seen lovely pictures of them getting married in this beautiful ceremony in Chelsea, you know, all suited and booted – black and white images with those old school sunglasses on, walking down the street really f**king nice. How was it? Was it good?”

Sam explained: “So I’m actually going to the proper wedding…”

Pete continued, “No, so how was the actual ceremony?” to which Sam replied, “I wasn’t there it was for actual family.”

Sam’s co-host then asked, “You didn’t go? Have you fallen out?”

“No I’m going to the wedding!” Sam explained. “Because unlike you we are mates I’m going to the wedding.”

“I don’t actually understand how this is even a story – although quite cool there was a story because I’m never in the press so it was quite nice. It was like, ‘Sam Thompson and Spencer Matthews shun wedding’.”

Pete then teased: “You shunned the wedding? As a friend that’s not a very friendly thing to do. Why would you do that to such a good friend of yours?”

Sam’s comments come after Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams revealed they weren’t invited to Jamie and Sophie’s London nuptials either.

Spencer admitted he was “p***ed off” they didn’t receive an invite, as he would have “flown to Japan” in order to attend.

The couple have since appeared on Sophie and Jamie’s joint podcast, titled NearlyWeds, to address the situation.

Spencer told his best friend: “I thought you looked really cool on your wedding day. I looked at it and thought…,” before Jamie jokingly interrupted: “Shame you weren’t there!”

The Made in Chelsea star told his friend: “To be honest, I wish I’d been invited, so I could’ve witnessed it…”

Vogue chimed in: “I was hoping it would look crap, and I was like ‘damn it!’”

“Like that picture of you crossing the street and stuff that you’d organised with the paparazzi,” Spencer said, before Jamie interjected: “That wasn’t a pap!”

“Jamie you’re my best friend in the world,” Spencer admitted. “I love you. I think that’s why it bothered me so much.”

“Like if it was anyone else – by the way, please don’t invite me to your wedding. Like, anyone listening to this. If you know me a little bit…”

“Anyone else we don’t wanna go,” Vogue said as Spencer added: “I don’t want to come to your wedding!”

“When I got a wedding invite the other day and I opened it, I was like ‘oh my God, somebody’s invited us to their wedding… how are we gonna say no?’”

“But your wedding – I would fly three times around the world to come to you because I care about you so much.”

Jamie said: “I love you both dearly… I won’t look at you guys. I love you both dearly. It was just pure unorganisation and lack of communication. There was nothing else to it.”