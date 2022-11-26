Ad
Sam Thompson pokes fun at his uncanny resemblance to I’m A Celeb star

Sam Thompson has poked fun at his uncanny resemblance to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Seann Walsh.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, the TOWIE star shared side-by-side photos of himself a Seann.

He joked: “I’m starting to see it.”

Since Seann entered I’m A Celeb, viewers have been pointing out his resemblance to Sam.

Earlier this month, the TOWIE star took to his Instagram story to address the fans’ comments.

He initially didn’t see it; however, his girlfriend Zara McDermott agreed with fans that it was uncanny.

One Twitter user wrote: “Is it just me, or does Seann Walsh look like Sam Thompson from MIC? I literally can’t unsee it #ImACeleb,” while a second said: “Seann Walsh has been reminding me of someone every ep and it’s FINALLY clicked and it’s Sam Thompson.”

A third joked: “after a week of watching I have just realised thats Seann Walsh and not Sam Thompson 🤦‍♂️.”

A fourth tweeted: “seann walsh = sam thompson.”

