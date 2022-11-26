Sam Thompson pokes fun at his uncanny resemblance to I’m A Celeb star

Sam Thompson has poked fun at his uncanny resemblance to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Seann Walsh.
Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, the TOWIE star shared side-by-side photos of himself a Seann.
He joked: “I’m starting to see it.”
Since Seann entered I’m A Celeb, viewers have been pointing out his resemblance to Sam.
Earlier this month, the TOWIE star took to his Instagram story to address the fans’ comments.
He initially didn’t see it; however, his girlfriend Zara McDermott agreed with fans that it was uncanny.
One Twitter user wrote: “Is it just me, or does Seann Walsh look like Sam Thompson from MIC? I literally can’t unsee it #ImACeleb,” while a second said: “Seann Walsh has been reminding me of someone every ep and it’s FINALLY clicked and it’s Sam Thompson.”
A third joked: “after a week of watching I have just realised thats Seann Walsh and not Sam Thompson 🤦♂️.”
A fourth tweeted: “seann walsh = sam thompson.”
Is it just me, or does Seann Walsh look like Sam Thompson from MIC? I literally can’t unsee it #ImACeleb
— sarah🦋 (@SarahClark___) November 24, 2022
Seann Walsh has been reminding me of someone every ep and it’s FINALLY clicked and it’s Sam Thompson
— LK (@Lornakingg) November 16, 2022
after a week of watching I have just realised thats Seann Walsh and not Sam Thompson 🤦♂️#ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/fsXd9CXISR
— commenter (@glove_island) November 15, 2022
For the past week, Seann Walsh has really reminded me of someone but couldn’t put my finger on it, but it’s finally dropped. It’s Sam Thompson. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ha3jZClnBN
— Angie Quinn (@AngieCQuinn) November 14, 2022
Every time I see Seann Walsh I think it’s Sam Thompson for a sec 🧐absolute twins #ImACeleb
— Hayley (@hayleyburns_) November 14, 2022
seann walsh = sam thompson
— Jessica Alderson (@JessxAldersonx) November 11, 2022
Seann Walsh reminds me of Sam Thompson #ImACeleb
— Hayley Lee (@_hayleyxx) November 9, 2022
Does anyone else think that, personality-wise, Seann Walsh is exactly like Sam Thompson? #ImACeleb
— Christine Barry 🤍💛💙 (@ChrisLUFCBarry) November 10, 2022
Seann Walsh is giving me major Sam Thompson vibes!! 🤣👌👌@SamThompsonUK #ImACeleb @seannwalsh
— ✂️Nicci🇬🇧Marsh✂️ (@NicciTink) November 10, 2022