Sam Thompson lands MAJOR new Love Island role with former contestant

Sam Thompson has landed a major new Love Island role with a former contestant.

The Made In Chelsea star, who is dating 2018 Islander Zara McDermott, is well-known for his hilarious commentary of the hit dating show.

On Thursday, ITV announced Sam as one of the new hosts of the official Love Island podcast, titled The Morning After.

Sam’s co-host has been announced as Love Island 2022 star Indiyah Polack; the pair have taken over the roles from Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free.

The duo will also join new host Maya Jama live in London every Sunday night for Love Island: Aftersun, where they will chat to celebrities, the Islanders’ family and friends and much more.

Sam said of his new role: “It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together and I really like it. We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice.”

Meanwhile, Indiyah said: “Not me teaming up with Sam on the Love Island podcast and getting to be a regular panellist on Aftersun.”

“I genuinely can’t explain how excited I am!! I can’t wait to speak to the Islanders and get all the cheeky goss from their friends and families. It’s gonna be an insane series, I can’t wait!!”

Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment Mike Spencer said: “I can’t wait to hear what Indiyah and Sam will bring to both the podcast this year and Aftersun, alongside our fantastic new host Maya Jama.”

“Sam and Indiyah have passion for the show, natural chemistry and all the chat so you can guarantee to be entertained every day!”

The 2023 winter series of Love Island is set to kick off on Monday, January 16 – find out everything we know about the upcoming series here.

