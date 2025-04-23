Sam Thompson ‘grows close to Love Island star’ as ex Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson make public outing

Sam Thompson has reportedly “grown close to another Love Island star” as Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson make public outing.

The former Love Island star and the One Direction alum were first linked earlier this month, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they had started following each other on Instagram.

Since then, the pair have been photographed kissing, confirming their new relationship.

Amid the pairs relationship, Sam has reportedly been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

The 25-year-old appeared on Love Island in 2023, where she placed third place with ex-boyfriend Tom Clare.

She later returned to appear on the second season of Love Island All Stars, but failed to make a connection.

A source told The Sun: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her.”

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!”

The rumours come just a day after Samie was formed to deny there was anything between her and fellow Love Island star Lochan Nowacki, following his split from Whitney Adebayo.

Appearing on his cooking show, fans claimed the pair had “great chemistry” and labelled them an “ideal couple.”

However, Samie took to her snapchat to refute the rumours calling them “rubbish.”

She wrote: “Absolute rubbish. Literally going to dinner with my girl Whit tomorrow. Don’t believe everything you read people.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sam was “growing close” to Too Hot to Handle star Lucy Syed.

The MailOnline has reported that the I’m A Celeb winner was spotted out with Lucy, on more than one occasion in the last month.

Despite the reports, close friends have insisted he is not dating Lucy but revealed they pair are enjoying each others company.

Following his breakup with Zara McDermott, the former Made in Chelsea star has reportedly been “dating again.”

Another source told MailOnline that the attraction between Sam and Lucy was “instant” and the pair have exchanging DM’s.

The source said: Sam and Lucy were sharing direct messages over Instagram before they decided to meet up at a pub and then continue their night at The Rex Rooms.”

“They looked really close in the club, chatting and cuddling up together,” they continued.

“But their closeness continued after they spent the night partying together and the pair’s connection has certainly put a smile back on Sam’s face,”

“Sam is enjoying being single again and dipping his toe back into the dating pool,” the source said.