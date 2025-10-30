Sam Thompson CONFIRMS new romance with model Talitha Balinska but reveals they ‘aren’t official yet’

Sam Thompson has confirmed his new romance with model Talitha Balinska, but revealed the pair are not official yet.

The pair have reportedly been on several dates, and first met last year on a photoshoot for Sam’s sunglasses brand Dinelli Eyewear.

The new couple are said to be “inseparable” after being set up by Sam’s friend and former Made In Chelsea co-star Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his new romance, Sam told best pal Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant that their romance was becoming more serious.

Pete asked: “What stage are you in currently?”, before listing the stages, which included love bombing and being “too tight” to go out.

He added: “So look, you are dating, I think it is clear now. Are we just admitting that you are currently dating?”

As Sam confirmed the news, Pete asked: “So how are you going to ask her to be your girlfriend? Will you do it like Love Island?”

Sam responded: “No mate, there’s not been any chat about that. There’s no pressure, and that is the beauty of it. There’s no pressure, there’s no time frame. The worst part about this is, if she sees this, I could get canned next week.”

Referring to Sam’s split from Zara, Pete said: “Oh, we can’t go through another break-up, not this year. At least wait till next year, darling. So, where are we at with it?”

Sam said: “Mate, I don’t know, everything is just super relaxed, you know what it is like with dating. We are just enjoying it. Realistically, if I were to ever ask anyone out, I wouldn’t even know how to do it. I would panic. I haven’t asked someone out in years.”

Pete asked when he would get to meet Talitha, without naming her, as he said: “I am on the edge of my seat. I’m waiting for the call-up. When will that be?”

Sam replied: ‘”I just don’t know if I can do it. You wouldn’t even want to meet people I’m dating. Would you want to meet people I’m dating?”

Earlier this month, Sam appeared to “hard launch” his new romance on Instagram.

On Instagram, the television personality shared a clip of him enjoying a LEGO building date night.

The clip begins with Sam telling his sister Louise that he has a date, as she makes fun of both his love of Harry Potter and LEGO.

Talitha then appears in the clip as she sits down with a sorting hat on and says: “What did I miss?”

Fans were delighted for Sam in the comments, as one wrote: “What an elite hard launch!” while a second added: “Omg …. Is this the hard launch of PEEPS.”

A source revealed to Daily Mail: “Sam and Talitha are absolutely smitten with each other. When they first met in 2023, they didn’t speak, but friends could tell they would hit it off.”

“Reza knew exactly how to be a supportive friend as Sam slowly moved on, and inviting Talitha to his O2 show was definitely the right call,” the source said of the pair reconnecting when Talitha was invited to the sold-out Staying Relevant live show at London’s O2 Arena.

“Since reconnecting after the podcast show, the rest is history and for Sam’s friends, it’s lovely to see him finally in a good place after a tough six months following his split from Zara.”