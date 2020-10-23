Sam Thompson complains he’s ‘never going to find anyone’ after Zara McDermott split

The couple split back in August after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him

Sam Thompson has complained about his love life, following his recent split from Zara McDermott.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

Despite Zara’s public pleas to win Sam back, the Made in Chelsea star confirmed he’s still single on his Instagram Story today.

Sharing a video of him and his sister Louise, Sam jokingly cried: “I’m just so sad… I’m never going to find anyone!”

Louise then replied: “Oh shut up! I have loads of randoms messaging me saying they want to take you on a date…”

Sam responded, “Why have you not told me?!” and Louise said: “Because I warned them away!”

The news comes after Sam admitted he’s been in therapy following his split from Zara.

Speaking to OK! magazine about how he’s been coping, Sam said: “I’ve got an incredibly awesome snuggle of people around me.”

“I think that also I try and look at the good things in life and I wake up every morning and say what I’m grateful for.

“It’s such an amazing way of starting your day. I also get therapy. I believe a lot of people should, just with the day and age we’re in. There’s so much pressure on us as a society and it’s hard.”

Sam added: “The one I’ve got now, I’ve only had about six months. But then I had one before that for a short while.”

“I kind of just go whenever I feel really stressed and stuff, once a week normally, and there’s just no judgement from anyone.”

Sam and Zara’s split finally played out on Made In Chelsea this week.

During the dramatic episode, Sam slammed Zara for “s****ing” someone else behind his back – as he officially ended their relationship.