Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott voted ‘least favourite reality TV couple’ in the UK

The couple recently rekindled their romance - after Zara confessed to cheating

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been voted the least favourite reality TV couple in the UK.

The result was shared by experts at OnBuy.com, who put together a list of 100 reality TV couples, and asked 4,127 respondents to vote for their favourite.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury landed at the top of the list, followed by Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams in second place.

Molly and Tommy found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, and despite a shaky start, the couple are still going strong.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Vogue met in January 2017 while taking part in Channel 4’s The Jump.

The couple went on to wed in 2018, and they’ve since welcomed two children together – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, four months.

Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen landed in third place. They found love on the show’s 2016 series, and tied the knot in September 2018.

Despite the fact that they’re no longer together, Charlotte Crosby and Gary Beadle came in fourth place, and X Factor stars Diana Vickers and Eoghan Quigg came fifth.

The bottom five features some controversial couples – including Heidi and Spencer Pratt, who are best known for their time on The Hills and Celebrity Big Brother.

Exes Katie Price and Peter Andre also appeared in the bottom five with just 6% of the vote, but Made in Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott came in dead last with just 2% of the public’s vote.

The couple have dominated headlines in recent weeks, as their split has played out on the latest episodes of the E4 series.

Sam and Zara called it quits in August after she admitted to cheating on him, but the pair have since rekindled their romance.

Just last week, Sam said he believes in “forgiveness” as he finally addressed their reconciliation.