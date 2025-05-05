Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi ‘smitten’ with each other as they ‘confirm’ new romance

Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi are reportedly “smitten” with each other after they appeared to “confirm” their new romance at Olivia Attwood’s birthday bash.

Amid his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Sam had reportedly been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

Now, the MailOnline has revealed the birthday bash was a “huge test” as it was the first time Samie had met Sam’s best friend Pete Wicks.

A source told MailOnline: “Things between Sam and Samie are really hotting up.Sam has introduced Samie to many of his friends now including some of the Made In Chelsea cast.”

“The biggest test came on Saturday night at Olivia’s birthday party when Samie met Sam’s best friend Pete for the first time.”

“But Pete absolutely loves Samie for Sam and thinks they really suit, which has only brought them closer together,” the source continued.

“Although she would hate to admit it, Samie is smitten and they really like each other.”

The night out came shortly after Sam revealed he was dating again, sharing a story of his first date since his split, on his podcast with Pete Wicks.

The 32-year-old spoke, for the first time about moving on from his ex, to best pal Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant.

Sam confessed: “I went on the first date that I’ve had since I’ve been single recently and I was so nervous that I messaged Pete and it was the sweetest thing ever, but Pete basically sent me a list of what I had to do.”

“I was absolutely terrified, but you know what? There’s so many things that Pete gave me in that little snippet of advice.”

“That’s what Pete’s so good at. He literally gave me a play by play of what he, she walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her,” Sam detailed.

“I told her she looked lovely. I went, ‘here’s to a great date’. She sat down and we were off.”

Pete then grilled Sam on his plans to have a “glowup” with Sam replying: “Oh, God, I think I’ve done everything I can do.”

“I’ve done whatever it is that I can do, because I’m aware that I looked like f***ing shit.”

“No, no, I am aware of that. I’ve looked at photos, I’ve looked at videos, I’ve been like, my God, you’re a piece of s***.”

“It was a pretty tough time back then. I was thinking ‘God, you really let yourself go,” Sam confessed.

“Now I’ve got myself to a place where I’m like, I feel like I’m happy and I’m comfortable in my own skin again, if you know what I mean.”