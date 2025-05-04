Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi ‘confirm’ new romance as they are spotted getting cosy at Olivia Attwood’s 30th birthday

Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi appeared to “confirm” their new romance as they appeared to packed on the PDA at Olivia Attwood’s birthday party.

Amid his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Sam has reportedly been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

The 25-year-old appeared on Love Island in 2023, where she placed third with ex-boyfriend Tom Clare.

Now, in photos posted by The Daily Mail, the pair could be seen linking arms and appeared to share a kiss as they waited outside the party.

The pair were also seen holding hands as Samie stunned in a gorgeous brown dress.

Since speculations about the pair started to circulate, these photos are the first time they have been seen acting affectionate with each other.

As Sam put his arm around Samie’s shoulders and they stood talking to friends, they seemed to be completely at ease with one another.

Later, he was spotted putting his hand on her waist.

The snaps come after the pair posed for a group photo alongside Pete Wicks and Georgia Harrison, at the birthday bash.

The photos come after a source dished to The Sun about the pair’s flirty messages: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl and he’s told a few pals about her.”

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!”

Following their rumoured connection, Sam spoke to his best pal Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant about going on his first date.

Sam confessed: “I went on the first date that I’ve had since I’ve been single recently and I was so nervous that I messaged Pete and it was the sweetest thing ever, but Pete basically sent me a list of what I had to do.”

“I was absolutely terrified, but you know what? There’s so many things that Pete gave me in that little snippet of advice.”

“That’s what Pete’s so good at. He literally gave me a play by play of what he, she walks in, I gave her a kiss on the cheek. I had a glass of wine waiting for her,” Sam detailed.

“I told her she looked lovely. I went, ‘here’s to a great date’. She sat down and we were off.”

Pete then grilled Sam on his plans to have a “glowup” with Sam replying: “Oh, God, I think I’ve done everything I can do.”

“I’ve done whatever it is that I can do, because I’m aware that I looked like f***ing shit.”

“No, no, I am aware of that. I’ve looked at photos, I’ve looked at videos, I’ve been like, my God, you’re a piece of s***.”

“It was a pretty tough time back then. I was thinking ‘God, you really let yourself go,” Sam confessed.

“Now I’ve got myself to a place where I’m like, I feel like I’m happy and I’m comfortable in my own skin again, if you know what I mean.”