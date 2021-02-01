Sam Thompson admits he joined a dating app after his dramatic split from Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has admitted he joined a dating app after his dramatic split from Zara McDermott.

The Made In Chelsea stars broke up back in August, after Sam found out Zara was unfaithful during the early stages of their relationship.

The couple decided to give their relationship another chance back in November– after Sam forgave Zara’s “mistakes”.

Sam took part in an Instagram Q&A today, where he revealed he turned to celebrity dating app Raya in the hopes of finding love again.

The 28-year-old was asked: “Are you genuinely in love with Zara because you were found on a dating app?”

“What dating app was it?” he asked Zara, who responded: “Raya.”

Sam exclaimed: “Yeah I did, come on! Yeah I had Raya for a little bit when we very unceremoniously broke up.”

“I didn’t match anyone, I didn’t get any matches,” he explained.

Sam was also asked whether marriage and babies were on the cards for him and Zara, to which he replied: “Absolutely not.”

“I literally looked after Louise’s dogs a couple of days ago for an hour, and it made me realise how unready I am.”

“I couldn’t be less ready. They s**t on the landing and I was like, ‘You have to have them back.'”

Sam and Zara’s split hit headlines back in September, when the 24-year-old was accused of cheating on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Zara later admitted to cheating in an open letter, and publicly apologised to Sam for being unfaithful. She wrote: "Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on." "I don't condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature. "I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt," she continued. "All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever," Zara added. After weeks of speculation, the couple finally confirmed they were back together in December, sharing a loved-up post to mark Zara's 24th birthday. She wrote at the time: "The best birthday I could ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever have wished for in my whole life 😭❤️. "I love you Sammy. Having you by my side forever is the only gift i wanted. There is no gift money could buy that could ever top this gift that you have given me. "You. You are my moon and all my stars. ✨❤️ #24."