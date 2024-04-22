Sam Taylor-Johnson admits she’s shocked by the ‘fascination’ with the age gap between her and husband Aaron

Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, has admitted that she is shocked by the “fascination” people have with the age gap between her and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33.

The couple married back in 2012 after they met on the set of the movie Nowhere Boy.

The 24-year age gap between the two has caused controversy among the public, especially recently during the promo of Sam’s new Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Now Sam has admitted that she thinks the public are so fascinated with their romance because; “people want to understand things when they can’t.”

The couple have been together for over 14 years and tries to keep their relationship private, still.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life Sam said: “I guess that interest was more when we got together, which was now 14 years – at the beginning, was quite intense.”

“And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination. But I guess it’s sort of gone away a little bit.”

“Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people want to understand things when they can’t,” she continued.

“They want to pick up art when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is.”

Earlier this month, the director was asked by The Guardian’s Saturday magazine when asked if there was a difference in interests due to the age gap.

She replied: “No, it never does. I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking.”

“And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always.”

“We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

She said: “If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked. If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I’m quite instinctual. I’ve gone feet-first into everything in my life. I’m always, ‘This seems amazing’.

“I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad,” discussing if she was at all hesitant getting involved with someone much younger.”

“It’s definitely a ‘f***it, let’s go with it’ approach. And I’m a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all.”

Sam is mother to Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Jay Jopling and shares two children, Wylda, 13, and Romy, 12, with Aaron.