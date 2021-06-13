Sam Faiers quits The Mummy Diaries after seven years

"Now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures..."

Sam Faiers has quit The Mummy Diaries after seven years.

The popular ITVBe show gives fans an intimate look into to the reality star and her sister Billie’s homes and family lives.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the former TOWIE star wrote: “To my wonderful followers and supporters of The Mummy Diaries over the past 7 years, for many months of consideration, I’ve decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures.”

“I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries – bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.”

“I’m so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined 7 years ago that we would still be here today- 9 series on! But more importantly I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers.”

“For those of you wondering why, and this is the honest truth; I always said when the children start school, I would reassess the situation and this wasn’t an easy decision to make by all means 😢 but I’ve decided I would let my family take a break from it all.”

“For me personally TV has been my career for the last 11 years, you have watched me grow up since I was 19 and I don’t plan on retiring yet 🤣 I’m working on some exiting projects and very excited for this next chapter 💕 I love you all so much thank you Sam x”

“Also guys the Shepherds are currently filming their own show, an exciting spin off picking up from the last series ☺️ can’t wait to watch it sis 💕 @itvbe @potatoitv,” she added, referencing her sister Billie and her husband Greg’s upcoming project.

Sharing the news on her Instagram feed, Billie wrote: “As one journey ends another begins 💫 …. And What an incredible journey it has been 🥰❤️”

“Filming with my sister and family for the past 7 years has been the most wonderful experience and we truly have made the BEST memories all together Filming @mummydiariesofficial 🥰”

“I always say it’s like the best home movie ever !!! We are forever grateful to all of our amazing mummy diaries fans and followers 🥰❤️ Thank you for all of your support over the years ❤️”

“HOWEVER …. The show must go on for us Shep’s 😉😉😉 I am VERY excited that we are now filming for ‘Billie and Greg ~ The Family Diaries’ @gregory_shep the kids and I are excited to bring you along this next exciting chapter of our journey ! 🥰☺️😅❤️”

“I wish my sister @samanthafaiers all the love and luck in the world with your next adventure 💫🥰❤️” she added.