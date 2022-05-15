Sam Faiers announces the birth of her third child

Sam Faiers has announced the birth of her third child.

The former TOWIE star and her boyfriend Paul Knightley have welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Sharing the news via Instagram alongside a sweet video, Sam wrote: “My whole world 💙”

“No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now 🥲 Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine.”

“Currently in our baby bubble, be back soon 😘,” she added.

Sam and Paul are already parents to a five-year-old son named Paul Jr and a three-year-old daughter called Rosie.