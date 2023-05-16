Sam Asghari slams ‘absolutely disgusting’ behaviour towards his wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has taken to social media to defend his wife Britney Spears.

The actor spoke out ahead of the release of a new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which takes a look at her life since her conservatorship ended.

In a since-deleted video, Sam raged: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.”

Sam Asghari slammed TMZ’s TV special about Britney Spears ahead of its premiere Monday. pic.twitter.com/h3zmWYlMR7 — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) May 14, 2023

“It was absolutely disgusting,” he continued.

“How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?”

“Then, all the sudden, after 15 years when she’s free, after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online,” he added.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”

Sam’s comments came hours before TMZ published a story claiming his and Britney’s marriage is in “deep trouble.”