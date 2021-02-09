Sam Asghari shows his support for girlfriend Britney Spears after ‘heartbreaking’ documentary

Sam Asghari has showed his support for his girlfriend after the documentary Framing Britney Spears aired.

The film, produced by the The New York Times, documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Framing Britney Spears shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

The film also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.

Her phenomenal rise to superstardom. A downfall that shocked the world. And now, an ensuing conservatorship battle. #NYTPresents: Framing Britney Spears. Premiering Feb. 5 on @FXNetworks and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BZBkec7mMt — FX Documentaries (@FXDocs) January 21, 2021

Sam, who has been dating the pop star since 2016, shared a supportive message for his girlfriend following the controversial film.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the personal trainer said: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,” the 27-year-old added.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship back in 2008, after she suffered an alleged breakdown. The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears. However, the pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility. Over the past year, Britney has been fighting to have her father removed as her conservator. In November, her attorney Samuel Ingham filed a petition to have him suspended from the role, but their request was denied. The ongoing legal battle has inspired an online movement called #FreeBritney, led by fans who believe she is being controlled against her will.