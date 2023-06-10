Sam Asghari shares sweet video as he marks first anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has shared a sweet video to mark his first anniversary with Britney Spears.

The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after five years together.

The model’s tribute to his wife, which comprised of a montage of clips from their special day, was shared to his Instagram Stories.

Sam penned: “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”

Meanwhile, Britney has taken yet another break from social media and temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

Sam and Britney exchanged vows at the singer’s home in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces, last June 9.

Fashion mogul Donnatella Versace was spotted amongst guests, whom Britney had previously teased designed her wedding look.

Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Paris Hilton were also in attendance, along with Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton.

Madonna, who Britney famously kissed at the 2003 VMAs, stepped out at the star’s wedding too.

Other famous faces including Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow were also said to have been in attendance.

Before the ceremony, a source close to Britney told E! News that the singer’s sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, would not attend the wedding.

Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan later told TMZ that “Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Perhaps this wasn’t the worst thing in the world, as Britney’s other ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested after her tried to “crash” the couple’s wedding.

Also not in attendance were Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021, and were spotted ring shopping shortly afterwards; At the time, the popstar announced the news via Instagram, sharing a video of her diamond ring, and wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Last April, Sam and Britney announced they were expecting their first child together.

However, just one month later, they shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their “miracle baby”.

The singer and the model have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

Britney was previously married to her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

