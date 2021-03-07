Sam Asghari shares plans to start a family with girlfriend Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has shared his plans to start a family with his girlfriend Britney Spears.

The couple have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of a music video.

The model opened up about when he first met his pop star girlfriend, and revealed he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Speaking to Forbes, the actor recalled: “A good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party.'”

“My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video,” he continued, referring to Britney. “My friend called me and said, ‘I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.'” “I didn’t know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there,” Sam explained.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

The news comes after Sam showed his support for Britney following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The film, produced by the The New York Times, documented the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Framing Britney Spears shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

The film also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine after the film aired, the personal trainer said: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”