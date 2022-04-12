Sam Asghari reacts to Britney Spears’ pregnancy

Sam Asghari has reacted to the news his fiancée Britney Spears is pregnant with their first child.

The 28-year-old model, who proposed to the singer in September last year, shared his excitement about becoming a father in an Instagram post shared on Monday evening.

He wrote: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”

Britney announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier that evening.

This will be the singer’s third child, as she is also the mother of two sons who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

The 40-year-old wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “’No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … “

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …”

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … “

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of a music video.