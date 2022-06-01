Sam Asghari opens up about his relationship with Britney Spears and their heartbreaking miscarriage

Sam Asghari has given a rare insight into his relationship with Britney Spears.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2021, met on the set of the music video for Britney’s song ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016.

In a new interview with GQ, Sam gushed: “It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

The 28-year-old also revealed how he chose Britney’s engagement ring with the help of his sisters and close friends.

The model said: “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something.”

“I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring, It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

“I didn’t tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her.”

Sam also opened up about the couple’s recent heartbreaking miscarriage.

He said: “It’s just part of life. But I do want to be a young father … That’s just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just a next step. I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children.”

“We’re positive about it, it’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come.”

“So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”

“Nothing in the world that can take me off that path. My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)