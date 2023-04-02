Sam Asghari breaks his silence after he and Britney Spears were spotted without their wedding rings

Sam Asghari has broken his silence, after he and Britney Spears were spotted without their wedding rings.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, sparked concern about their marriage when they were both spotted out and about without their rings on this week.

However, Sam’s agent has since told Page Six that he is not having marital issues with the pop star.

He explained the 29-year-old took off his ring because he is filming a movie.

Sam also took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a snap of him with his wedding band on, seemingly shutting down the speculation.

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

The couple exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests on June 9, 2022.

The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Donnatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding dress, also attended the event.