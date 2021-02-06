Salma Hayek reveals she was told she would ‘never make it’ in Hollywood

The Mexican actress is proud of how far she's come

Salma Hayek has revealed she was told she was “never going to make it” in Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated actress has shared pride over her success, as she was constantly doubted in the past.

Speaking to PA news agency, the 54-year-old said: “They told me my career would die mid-thirties.”

“First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it, because at the time, the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood.”

“And it was like it was not real – it was like this strange reality that now has become a normality. But not at the time,” she continued.

“And I think it’s great, I’m proud of it, I want to shout it to the world, because I was told so many times it couldn’t happen and I almost believed them but I fought it and I won.”

“And I want other women to realise that, because even in your thirties you feel the pressure, in your forties you feel the pressure – and late blooming, it’s a beautiful thing.|

“And we’re not ‘over’ at this time, or at another time. if you’re creative and enthusiastic and curious about life, life can be exciting forever, the entire time.”

Salma began her career in Mexico, starring in the telenovela Teresa.

The actress moved to Los Angeles in 1991, and appeared in a number of movies before she landed her breakthrough role in the 2002 film Frida.

Salma’s portrayal of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo nabbed her several award nominations, making her a household name.

19 years later, the 54-year-old is still landing major acting jobs, including a role in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals – alongside Irish actor Barry Keoghan.