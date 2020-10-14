Home Top Story Sally Rooney shares exciting news for fans of Normal People

The popular series was adapted from her novel

Normal People | Enda Bowe/Hulu

Sally Rooney has shared some exciting news for fans of Normal People.

The series, which was adapted from her novel, went down a hit with viewers worldwide when it premiered earlier this year.

Months later, Sally has revealed the complete screenplays of the series will be published in a new book called Normal People: The Scripts.

The Irish author worked on the scripts with Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, to adapt the novel for a TV series.

The book will also feature an exclusive introduction from director Lenny Abrahamson, and it will include stunning images from the show.

Normal People: The Scripts, which is being published by Faber, is set for release on November 12.

