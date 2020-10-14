Sally Rooney shares exciting news for fans of Normal People

The popular series was adapted from her novel

Sally Rooney has shared some exciting news for fans of Normal People.

The series, which was adapted from her novel, went down a hit with viewers worldwide when it premiered earlier this year.

Months later, Sally has revealed the complete screenplays of the series will be published in a new book called Normal People: The Scripts.

The Irish author worked on the scripts with Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, to adapt the novel for a TV series.

The book will also feature an exclusive introduction from director Lenny Abrahamson, and it will include stunning images from the show.

Normal People: The Scripts, which is being published by Faber, is set for release on November 12.