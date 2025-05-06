Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan ‘reunite’ at Met Gala 2025 a year on from red carpet debut

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had an “awkward run in” at the Met Gala 2025 a year on from their red carpet debut.

The pair took to the red-carpet seperately, a stark conrast to their appearance a the 2024 Met Gala, where they teased their buddy romance.

The 25-year-old espresso singer wowed in a custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a sweeping train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)



Five months after splitting from his ex, Oscar nominee Keoghan took to the carpet wearing a Valentino black suit with a dramatic scarlet ribbon and bejeweled neck and sleeves.

The Irish actor was first linked to the American singer in December 2023 when they were papped out for dinner together in Los Angeles.

However, in December 2024, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple have ended their relationship for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The insider said: “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

However, rumours began circulating that the pair had split in early August, eight months after they were first linked.

Taking to Instagram, the “Gossip Girl” DeuxMoi shared a message which read: “Sabrina and Barry broke up.”

The Sun later reported that the pair split weeks ago due to the Irish star’s alleged partying.

A source told the publication: “Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk, and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated.”

“He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”

Following this, Sabrina appeared to “take a swipe” at her Irish ex as she took to the stage in his hometown.

The 25-year-old played two sold-out nights in the 3Arena, a part of her Short n’ Sweet tour.

After singing her singles Espresso, Feather, and Taste, Sabrina performed Please, Please, Please, a song about the Saltburn star.

Barry even appeared in the song video, in which the former Disney star pleaded with him to not “embarrass her.”

However, the two have since broken up, and Sabrina subsequently referred to the end of her romance in a new video featuring Dolly Parton.

Before launching into the song, Sabrina made a joke about Irish boys being “hard work” while addressing the crowded 3Arena in Dublin.

According to The Mirror, she said: “Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.”