S Club pay moving tribute to Paul Cattermole on opening night of reunion tour

S Club paid a moving tribute to their late bandmate Paul Cattermole on the opening night of their Good Times reunion tour.

The singer sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46.

In May, the coroner listed the late 46-year-old’s cause of death as “natural causes,” with his official death certificate later revealing that he sadly died from “multiple heart issues”.

On Thursday night, five of the original seven S Club 7 members – Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Rachel Stevens, opened their 25th anniversary tour at the AO Arena in Manchester.

After performing their classic tracks Don’t Stop Movin’ and You’re My Number One, the band left the stage and the lights dipped.

Footage of Paul performing his favourite song The Good Times came on screen as the crowd fell silent.

Running back on stage, Jon shouted: “Manchester, let me hear you raise the roof one last time for Paul!”

Bradley said: “Wow that’s our brother right there man. Gone but you will never be forgotten. We miss you every single day.” Jo told the audience: “Thank you all so much. All the messages and love and support that you’ve all showed of us and Paul’s family – we are so grateful to every single one of you.” “I would just love to see every single one of you in here right now to show us your hearts for our Paul!” Jon said: “Thank you so much. It’s very special for us this evening obviously. we dedicate this performance to Paul and The British Heart Foundation.” Tina said: “Tonight is a celebration, so let’s Bring It On Back for Paul!” Introducing the track they wrote in memory of Paul, These Are The Days, Tina explained: “For twenty years now people have been asking me – when are you guys going to release new music? So we thought this year, let’s do it.” Bradley added: “And we did. We dedicated this song to Paul and all of the memories we shared.” In May, it was revealed that Paul’s former bandmate and ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearitt was quitting the reunion tour in wake of his death. In the video shared via the band’s official Instagram account, Jon said: “Although Hannah will always be a part of S Club, she won’t be joining us on this tour. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on.” Hannah first met Paul back in 1994 when they were both members of the National Youth Music Theatre. The pair joined S Club 7 in 1999, and they dated between 2001 and 2006. Hannah and Paul later rekindled their romance in 2015, but parted ways just a few months later.