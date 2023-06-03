S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s true cause of death has been revealed

Paul Cattermole’s true cause of death has been revealed.

The S Club 7 star sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46.

Last month, the coroner listed the late 46-year-old’s cause of death as “natural causes”.

At the time, a spokesperson for Dorset Coroner’s Office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

“As his death was from natural causes, there will be no inquest.”

Paul’s official death certificate has since been released, which revealed that the singer’s sadly died from “multiple heart issues”.

According to the death certificate, seen by The Express, coroners discovered the S Club 7 star died from a “cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischaemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque haemorrhage”.

Paul sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46, just weeks after the band announced their plans for a reunion tour with all seven members.

S Club 7, who have since rebranded as S Club, will go on tour with just five members as Paul’s ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearitt has decided against joining them.

In a video shared to the band’s official Instagram account, Jon Lee said: “Although Hannah will always be a part of S Club, she won’t be joining us on this tour.”

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on.”

Hannah first met Paul back in 1994 when they were both members of the National Youth Music Theatre.

The pair joined S Club 7 in 1999, and they dated between 2001 and 2006.

Hannah and Paul later rekindled their romance in 2015, but parted ways just a few months later.

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin’, and Have You Ever, as well as the UK number one album 7.

They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7 and L.A. 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in over 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.

