S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara breaks her silence on Paul Cattermole’s sudden death

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her bandmate Paul Cattermole, following his sudden death.

The singer sadly died at the age of 46 last Thursday, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

The news came just weeks after the iconic band announced their plans to reunite to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

While the band released a statement on his death last week, Jo is the first band member to post a personal tribute on social media.

Sharing a photo of Paul on Instagram, she wrote: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul 💔.”

“This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken 💔 We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go 😢.”

“Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made!”

“I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace. Love JoJo 🙏🏻 💔.”

In a statement announcing his death last week, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the band’s Instagram account added: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

In February, S Club 7 announced they were reuniting for a comeback tour in celebration of their 25-year legacy.

All seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – planned to come together for an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

At the time, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.”

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with ‘ Bring It All Back’, ‘ Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘ Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘ Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘ 7’.

They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7 and L.A. 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in over 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.