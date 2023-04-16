S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt breaks her silence on the death of her ‘first true love’ Paul Cattermole

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has broken her silence on the death of her “first true love” and bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Paul sadly passed away on April 6 at the age of 46, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

Hannah first met Paul back in 1994. when they were both members of the National Youth Music Theatre. The pair joined S Club 7 in 1999, and they dated between 2001 and 2006.

Hannah and Paul later rekindled their romance in 2015, but parted ways just a few months later.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, published 10 days after Paul’s death, Hannah said: “It’s still so raw and I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real. I still can’t believe I will never see him again.”

“It’s all the more tragic because he was looking forward to the [reunion] tour the most out of all of us. He just wanted to have fun and enjoy it.”

The 42-year-old continued: “I’m trying my best to hold it together but once I start, I can’t stop crying. And then I have to keep myself together for our two kids. I can’t even imagine any mother losing their child.”

“My heart is broken for him and his family. He was happier than he had been in years, so for this to happen now, makes it even more heartbreaking. And with Paul being famous, it makes it more difficult emotionally as it’s a lot harder to block it all out, which is my coping mechanism.”

“Having said that, the messages of support have been heartwarming — they have helped bring a little ray of sunshine within the darkness.”

Hannah admitted she and Paul did not speak for eight years following their break-up in 2015, but they met up in January ahead of the band’s planned 25th anniversary reunion tour.

She said: “It was important for me to see him and to know that we could work together and not make the band feel awkward. I wanted to put everything behind us and look to the future.”

“Ultimately, you only know when you see someone and look them in the eye, in terms of how things are going to be. It was a heart to heart and we spoke about everything that had gone on.”

“We spoke about how we both felt about doing the tour, our reasons for doing it and if we would be OK to work together again. There was a lot at stake.”

The pair then began to reminisce on their early days in the band.

Hannah recalled: “Paul spoke very fondly of those early days. We then found ourselves laughing a lot. We were there for about an hour. We sort of had this awkward hug at the end.”

“When I got home that evening to my partner Adam and our two little girls, I knew then that I could do it… We’d ironed out all our problems.”

“Obviously we didn’t get to say goodbye, but I am grateful to have had that time with him to make peace as I know that’s all we both wanted.”

She added: “He was my first true love. I think it was something that grew from a solid friendship. I’m glad I had that first time round. I was completely in love with him — probably more so than he with me.”

In a statement announcing his death, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the band’s Instagram account added: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.”

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.”

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”