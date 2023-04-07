S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Paul Cattermole has sadly passed away at the age of 46.

The news comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced their plans to reunite to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

In a statement announcing his death, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the band’s Instagram account said: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.”

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”