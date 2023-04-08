S Club 7 ‘determined to go ahead with 25th anniversary tour’ in wake of Paul Cattermole’s death

S Club 7 are reportedly determined to go ahead with their 25th anniversary tour in wake of Paul Cattermole’s death.

The singer sadly died at the age of 46 on Thursday, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

The news comes just weeks after the iconic band announced their plans to reunite to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

In February, S Club 7 announced they were reuniting for a comeback tour in celebration of their 25-year legacy.

All seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – planned to come together for an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

At the time, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.”

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

In wake of Paul’s death, a source told MailOnline: “Paul was so excited [for the reunion tour], though he seemed awkward on the outside he was looking forward to reliving some of the old, happy times with the group.”

“That’s why there are some members of S Club 7 who are determined the tour goes on. To them, it seems the perfect way to pay tribute to him.”

“There have been some meetings and some of the group are inconsolable, they are in pieces. It has all come as such a big shock to them.”

In a statement announcing his death, Paul’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the band’s Instagram account added: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.”

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the band continued.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin’, and Have You Ever, as well as the UK number one album 7.

They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7 and L.A. 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in over 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.