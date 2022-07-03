Rylan Clark spotted kissing Geordie Shore star’s ex after splitting from husband

Rylan Clark was spotted kissing Nathan Henry’s ex-boyfriend in London over the weekend.

In photos published by The Sun, the 33-year-old was seen packing on the PDA with Declan Doyle outside a restaurant in Marylebone.

A source told the publication: “Rylan and Declan seemed to be getting very close outside the restaurant in Marylebone. You could definitely tell that there was a romantic spark.”

“It looked as if they were on a date. They shared intimate kisses and cuddles outside the restaurant. The kisses looked very passionate and they left holding hands,” the insider added.

Rylan’s new rumoured romance comes after he announced his split from his husband Dan Neal last June, after six years of marriage.

He told The Sun at the time: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”