Rylan Clark reveals he tried to take his own life after splitting from husband Dan Neal

Rylan Clark has revealed he tried to take his own life after splitting from his husband Dan Neal.

The former couple confirmed their split in June 2021, after six years of marriage.

In his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan revealed Dan left him after he told him he had been unfaithful “years ago”.

He wrote: “I woke up one morning and decided to tell my now ex that I had cheated on him, years ago. I’m not sure why it was that time, or that day I had to do it. But I did.”

“He left. Told me it was over and that was that. You’re not surprised? I get that. But I couldn’t believe it.”

Rylan said that after Dan left him, he would go to sleep praying “I wouldn’t wake up,” and that he then tried to end his life.

The presenter admitted: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt I couldn’t carry on no more. ‘What’s the point?’ I thought. I’d lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to end it. I won’t go into detail as I don’t think it’s fair on my mum, but thank God I was unsuccessful.”

Addressing why he had previously cheated, Rylan said: “I have no excuses for what I did way back then, but I had my reasons. I think for many years I had felt a bit like an imposter. That nothing I was doing was right or not quite good enough.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.