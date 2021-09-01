Rylan Clark-Neal to return to BBC Radio 2 – following split from husband Dan

The Big Brother star has been missing from the station since June

Rylan Clark-Neal to return to BBC Radio 2 – following split from...

Rylan Clark-Neal will return to BBC Radio 2 this weekend.

The Big Brother star disappeared from airwaves back in June and weeks later, confirmed he and his husband Dan had split after six years of marriage.

Zoe Ball confirmed on her radio show on Wednesday morning that the former X-factor star would be returning to the station from 3pm on Saturday.

Rylan confirmed his split from Dan in a statement to The Sun.

He said at the time: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage. I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” Rylan added.

Rylan and Dan met in 2013, and the couple tied the knot two years later.