Rylan Clark-Neal reveals he’s quit social media due to constant trolling

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he’s taking a break from social media, describing it as a “f***ing sewer”.

The 32-year-old decided to distance himself from the likes of Instagram and Twitter last month, due to the trolling he faces online.

Speaking on the Sorted With The Dyers podcast, Rylan said: “I love social media, social media is not only lucrative when it comes down to money, it’s brilliant for communication, there are so many plus sides to it.”

“But I found in the last three weeks, me looking at my phone, looking at my feed, looking at what is trending more so and I’m just getting to that point where I’m thinking this is a f***ing sewer.”

“This is an absolute sewer. I feel like I could tweet ‘the sky is blue” and I would have 2 million people back and claim it’s every other colour under the sun,” Rylan explained.

“And the worst thing about it, they would believe that and that’s their truth. I’m getting to that point where I don’t want to be a part of this because it actually enrages me.”

The TV presenter continued: “The whole first year of my career was a f***ing public vote. I wouldn’t be where I am now without people voting for me on X Factor and Big Brother, I’ve always been grateful for that and that is what keeps me grounded.”

“But then at the same time, thank you but I just can’t f***ing deal with the craziness of it all. I go looking for it as well, it’s awful. We’re f***ing curious weirdos.”

“It’s a drug and whether you want it or not, subconsciously you will always check and see how many people liked that, how many people commented on that, oh that didn’t perform well. What are we doing? Why can’t I stop myself from doing it?”

Rylan found fame on The X Factor back in 2012, and has since launched a successful career as a TV presenter.