Rylan Clark apologises for ‘scaring people’ after announcing his marriage split

Rylan Clark has apologised for “scaring people”, after announcing his split from Dan Neal earlier this year.

Back in June, the former X Factor star worried fans when he admitted he “wasn’t in a good place” after splitting from his husband of six years.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today, the popular presenter confessed: “I wasn’t good, I’m not gonna lie. I think everyone knows that…”

“You know I’m normally on telly every five minutes, I apologise you have to see my mug all the time.”

“I had four months off, and it was needed. It’s been 10 years now I’ve been doing this job nearly, which is crazy,” he continued.

“Maybe the time off is exactly what I needed. But I’m good.”

Rylan joked: “I’m obviously going through a mid-life, trying to dye my hair blonde, new teeth.”

“I’m just trying to look after myself. I felt a bit like Where’s Wally for a while, but sorry for scaring people,” he added.

The 33-year-old confirmed his split from Dan in June, after The Sun reported that they were spending time apart.

At the time, he said in a statement: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” he added.

Rylan and Dan met back in 2013, and tied the knot two years later.