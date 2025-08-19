Ryan Tubridy’s fiancée Dr Clare Kambamettu slams the ‘horrible’ abuse he faced in wake of RTÉ payments scandal

Ryan Tubridy’s fiancée Dr Clare Kambamettu has slammed the “horrible” abuse he faced in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

The popular presenter, who recently announced his engagement to the clinical psychologist, was first linked to Clare in July 2023.

At the time, it was reported that he was being comforted by the former Rose of Tralee, amid the drama surrounding RTÉ’s undisclosed payments to him – which he recently repaid.

During an interview with the Irish Times, Dr Clare admitted: “I do think that there’s a lawlessness to the online world and social media.”

Citing the “horrible” abuse her fiancé Ryan experienced two years ago, she said she “feels a great deal of empathy” for people who are experiencing hatred towards them.

“Nobody wants someone they love and care about to experience that,” she explained.

Dr Clare, who won the Rose of Tralee back in 2010, has returned to the festival this year as the chairperson of the judging panel, alongside Don O’Neill, Aisling Murphy, and Nuala Carey.

Ahead of the final selection, Clare said she feels “really saddened” by the levels of “increased” racism and hatred online in Ireland.

Clare is “extremely proud” of her Irish-Indian heritage, and said: “It was something during my year as Rose of Tralee that was hugely important and probably shaped the whole year.”

Clare condemned the recent high-profile attacks on people of Indian heritage in Ireland, and said: “There is no excuse for racism or bigotry. Ignorance is not an excuse.”

“It’s obvious that some healing needs to happen. I don’t know exactly how that can happen,” she says, adding that the solution requires short-term and long-term thinking.

“I think that Irish and Indian communities need to come together, and probably the emphasis is on the Irish community reaching out to their Indian communities.”

Her late father, Dr Ravi Kambamettu, moved to Ireland from India in the 1970s.

“He always spoke about how welcoming he found it,” she continued.

However, he later experienced increased racism towards the end of his life, “which was something he hadn’t experienced that much before”.

“As Irish people we have our own story of having to leave or choosing to leave in search of a better life or sometimes even just to survive,” Clare said.

“We have had our own struggles in terms of how we have been welcomed in other parts of the world.

“We have experienced racism ourselves and so I think that makes me feel all the more sad and hurt by it. We should know better.”

“I also think that we do know better … I think that the majority of Irish people still remain welcoming of diversity and people from different walks of life but often their voices are drowned out because they are not the loudest.”