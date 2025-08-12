Ryan Tubridy’s fiancée Clare Kambamettu lands important role at this year’s Rose of Tralee

Ryan Tubridy’s fiancée Clare Kambamettu has been announced as a judge at this year’s Rose of Tralee.

The 41-year-old competed in the Rose of Tralee in 2010 as the London Rose, as she was living and working in the UK at the time.

Clare will join RTÉ presenter Nuala Carey, Aisling Murphy of sponsor Murphy’s New Homes, and fashion designer Don O’Neill on the judging panel.

They will judge the 30 international roses vying for this year’s crown, with the competition taking place from August 15th to 19th.

Earlier this year, the clinical psychologist got engaged to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, who previously hosted the competition in 2003 and 2004.

The pair first met when Ryan interviewed her on his RTÉ Radio 1 show in March 2023.

Since she competed in the Rose of Tralee in 2010, Clare has acted as a judge at a number local and regional Rose of Tralee selection events.

She now runs her own psychology clinic in Swords.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas will host the televised Rose of Tralee final this year, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One on August 18th & 19th.