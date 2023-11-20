Ryan Tubridy’s daughters react to his move to London – ahead of Virgin Radio hosting debut

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he cried after receiving messages of support from his daughters after landing a new hosting gig on Virgin Radio.

The 50-year-old is set to make a big move to London ahead of his presenting debut on the station on Thursday, January 4.

The former Late Late Show host is leaving his two grown-up daughters Ella, 24, and Julia, 18, behind in Ireland, but is planning to rent an apartment big enough for them to visit him.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ryan explained: “When I signed the contract last week, I got in the back of a taxi and I got two messages from my daughters and I just started to cry.”

“You know, it just sums it all up. I realised that what I was doing this all for was for them and for my family.”

“I wanted them to know that there were these awful things that happened but that I came to this new land for a new opportunity with people who have been so respectful and so welcoming and so warm and so appreciative.”

“They just said, ‘We care about you, you are a great broadcaster and you are ready to do this. We trust you, we admire you, we want you.’”

“And, I don’t know, it’s like a different language,” Ryan explained. “I got very excited but I was worried. I was so worried about it because I was so scarred from previous experiences.”

The 50-year-old gushed: “My girls are the least demanding young women you’ve ever met – they’re just beautiful souls. And their excitement has been so nicely placed.”

“It was firstly for their dad, and secondly for the fun we’re going to have together.”

“Killian Donnelly is currently Jean Valjean in Les Mis in the West End, and he’s been in touch to say bring the girls. They love Les Mis, I love Les Mis, we’re going to have so much fun.”

“I’m going to rent, I want to find a nice apartment or something like that, with room for the girls,” Ryan continued. “That’s the plan.”

The broadcaster shares his daughters Ella and Julia with his ex-wife Anne-Marie Power, whom he married in 1997 and divorced in 2006.

The 50-year-old is now in a relationship with former Rose of Tralee Dr Clare Kambamettu.